Rolling up the champagne carpet: Crews work around the clock to cleanup after the Oscars

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- After the Oscars comes the cleanup. Crews were hard at work Monday morning to get things back to normal on Hollywood Boulevard.

This year's Academy Awards was highlighted by a champagne carpet instead of the classic red color. It takes about 600 hours to set up the carpet, so rolling it up is no easy task.

Cleanup crews worked around the clock to tear down the tent, lighting and other decor -- all work that starts as soon as the show wraps.

"Once everybody more or less clears out the event, that's when we start our breakdown... Behind the cameras, you can't see what we're doing. If you do see us, then we're essentially not doing our job right," said stagehand Devante Grier.

The area remained closed off to the public early Monday morning, but most roads in the immediate vicinity started to open up for drivers.

However, Hollywood Boulevard will remain shut down between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue until 6 a.m. Wednesday.