Oscars 2020: Final touches underway for Hollywood's biggest night ahead of expected rain

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- The red carpet is rolled out in front of the Dolby Theater but is still under wraps with less than 48 hours left until the Oscars, also known as Hollywood's biggest night.

In anticipation of some rain that's expected on Sunday, crews have installed a plastic covering over the red carpet entrance where droves of celebrities will shine before the awards ceremony.

This is the second year in a row that there is no designated host for the show. However, the Academy has called on a larger-than-normal group of presenters to fill the time.

The nominated movies are stars within their own right, such as the "Joker" which is leading the pack with 11 nominations, including nods for Best Picture and Best Actor in a leading role. "The Irishmen," "1917" and "Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood" follow closely behind with 10 nominations each.

The box office smash "Parasite" is also the first South Korean film to be nominated for Best Picture. If it wins, it would be the first foreign language film to take home the top prize.

Meanwhile, several streets surrounding the theater are already blocked off and will continue to be off-limits to drivers and pedestrians through Wednesday, Feb. 12

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 10 a.m.
