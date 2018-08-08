Oscars introduce a new category for popular movies

STEVE IERVOLINO
Remember when Chris Rock Oscars hosted the Oscars in 2016 and he quizzed people on the street as to whether or not they'd seen the Academy Award-nominated movies from that year?

And it turned out that many people hadn't even heard of the movies in question, let alone seen them. Well, that may soon change.

Perhaps as a reaction to last year's ratings for the 90th annual Academy Awards, which were the lowest ever, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences tweeted Wednesday that a new category is "being designed around achievement in popular film." A representative for the Academy confirmed to "Good Morning America" that the new category will be implemented in time for next year's ceremony, which is scheduled for Feb. 24.

What's more, the ceremony's 2020 show will air even earlier in the year on Feb. 9.

The most welcome piece of news, though, is that the Academy says it will take steps to battle the show's tendency to run long -- way too long, in many cases -- and create a "more globally accessible, three-hour telecast."
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Holy Fire burns 4,129 acres near Trabuco Canyon; 5 percent contained
Holy Fire: Suspect arrested in connection to blaze
Man accused of sexually assaulting children in Sylmar
LA drug raid: 22 arrested in cartel-connected smuggling operation
USC president officially steps down amid ongoing scandals
Aliso Canyon gas leak: $119.5M settlement announced
Rob McMillan takes walk down memory lane in Rancho Cucamonga
VIDEO: Suspect arrested after wild chase in South LA
Show More
'I warned him': Grandma shoots partially-exposed man trying to get into her home
Photos from the wildfires across California
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Cows corner fleeing suspect in Florida field
Fetus discovered by crew on plane at LaGuardia Airport
More News