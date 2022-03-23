disney+ streaming service

Oscar preps, 'Moon Knight' premiere crowd Hollywood as entertainment industry back in business

Big events return to Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD -- As we countdown to Oscar Sunday, things are busier than ever outside the Dolby Theatre. But the Oscars aren't the only big event crowding Hollywood.

"Moon Knight," the new series for Disney+, had a special event Tuesday, March 22nd, at the El Capitan Theatre. But with no room on Hollywood Boulevard for a carpet, the studio set up shop in the parking lot behind the theatre.

It's back to business, one way or another. And the stars of "Moon Knight" are happy to see it.

"I haven't been to an old-fashioned premiere for a long time and it feels good to see everybody out. I just, I want to put this in the rearview mirror, you know?" said Ethan Hawke.

"We don't care. We will do it anywhere. As long as we have our fans and we're together, it doesn't matter," said Sofia Danu.

Oscar Isaac plays the title character in this series that is very different for the Marvel Universe.

"I think you can expect a very wild, you know, psychological thriller, an Indiana Jones-like adventure, some elements of horror but at the core of it, a real story of healing from emotional trauma," said Isaac.

"At its core, it's a story about learning to live with yourself. And who can't identify with that?" said director and executive producer Mohamed Diab

"But there's still going to be great humor and humanity in it and a lot of psychological complexity," said actor Rey Lucas.

"Moon Knight" hits Disney+ on March 30.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disney+ and this station.
