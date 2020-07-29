Mission Viejo: Oso Creek Trail reopens after 2 people attacked by coyote

Oso Creek Trail in Mission Viejo will reopen just days after two people were bitten by a coyote.
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- Oso Creek Trail in Mission Viejo reopens Wednesday just days after two people were bitten by a coyote.

Both of the attacks happened Saturday morning.

"While both incidents were minor in nature, we still take such incidents seriously and are currently working with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife," Mission Viejo Animal Services said in a statement.

According to the Orange County Register, one person was bitten in the calf. Another person was later bitten in the ankle by a coyote.

Animal Services noted "that California is natural coyote habitat, and we must know how to safely and peacefully coexist with wildlife."

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is expected to release more details on its response to the incidents.
