Our America: Paving our future by recognizing history of Japanese American imprisonment during WWII

By David Ono
Our America: Paving our future by recognizing our past

LOS ANGELES -- Understanding the tragedy associated with Japanese American imprisonment during World War II wasn't fully realized until 40 years after it happened. It was thanks to a series of hearings organized by the US government in the early 1980s that finally provided an outlet for thousands of traumatized victims to purge their heartbreak.

This came to be known as the "redress movement" and helped this country understand the magnitude and pain from such a terrible violation of civil rights.

"I feel redress is one of those stories few people know about but can teach us all an invaluable lesson as we grapple with similar issues today," ABC7 Los Angeles anchor David Ono explained. Watch his full report from "Our America: Asian Voices" in the player above.

