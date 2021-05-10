Our America: Paving our future by recognizing history of Japanese American imprisonment during WWII

This came to be known as the "redress movement" and helped this country understand the magnitude and pain from such a terrible violation of civil rights.
"I feel redress is one of those stories few people know about but can teach us all an invaluable lesson as we grapple with similar issues today," ABC7 Los Angeles anchor David Ono explained. Watch his full report from "Our America: Asian Voices" in the player above.
