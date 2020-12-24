Outgoing LAPD Commander Cory Palka talks about surviving COVID-19, kneeling with protesters and more

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- He got COVID-19, donated plasma and took a knee with protests. Now LAPD Commander Cory Palka is sharing his memories as he prepares to leave the department for other opportunities.

In an interview with Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Miracle, Palka talked about how the LAPD has changed over his three decades in uniform.


He also discussed the massive demonstrations and calls for change over the summer, and how he sees the future of policing. Watch the video above for more.
