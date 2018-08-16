The music industry, actors and fans have been paying heartfelt tributes to iconic singer Aretha Franklin after her death was announced Thursday.
"It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Aretha Louise Franklin, the Queen of Soul," her family said via a statement. "We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers."
Franklin was a cultural icon whose career spanned six decades, so it comes as no surprise that many are mourning the loss of the legend.
The Recording Academy put out a statement that read in part, "Aretha Franklin was an incomparable artist who came to be recognized as one of the most profound voices in music ... Her distinctive sound, unforgettable recordings, and giving spirit will continue to be celebrated worldwide. Aretha will be dearly missed, and our thoughts go out to her loved ones during this difficult time."
People from all walks of life, not the just the music world, have expressed how much they will miss Franklin.
Here are some tributes from across the globe to "The Queen of Soul":
'Outpouring of love' from actors, musicians mourning the death of Aretha Franklin
Top Stories
More News