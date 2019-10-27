Over 160K Southern California Edison customers could lose power amid wildfire threat

Over 160,000 Southern California Edison customers across southern and central California could lose power as the utility considers preemptively shutting off electricity to reduce the risk of fire.

The "public safety power shutoff" is aimed at lowering the threat of blazes erupting amid expected windy conditions, SCE said.

Nearly 400 customers were already without power Sunday morning in Agua Dulce, near the site of the Tick Fire, and San Bernardino County.

RELATED: How to drive safely during a power outage

The outages are planned as the region expects to see a high potential for fire danger, with powerful Santa Ana winds expected Sunday evening into Monday.

It's unclear exactly how many customers in Los Angeles, Orange Riverside and Ventura counties would be affected by a potential planned power outage. See if your area will be impacted here.

MORE: Tips for getting through a long-term power outage

In Northern California, Pacific Gas and Electric is shutting off power to an estimated 2.3 million people as the massive Kincade Fire consumes large swaths of land.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southern californiasan bernardino countylos angeles countyriverside countyventura countykern countyweatherwildfirefirefightersedison
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tick Fire containment increases ahead of more strong winds
LIVE: Kincade Fire triggers massive evacuations in Sonoma County
Trump confirms ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead after US raid in Syria
Red flag warnings return to SoCal Sunday evening
IE officer fired after bodycam video shows deadly shooting
Deadly shooting in Irvine leads police on manhunt
Mother testifies against father in alleged scheme to kill sons
Show More
Popular humpback whale Chief spotted off Long Beach
Arrest made in crash that killed 2 horses, injured 2 riders in Lake View Terrace
Human remains found in 'burnt area' near Tick Fire in Santa Clarita
Therapy dogs get "married" at Texas hospital
CALIFORNIA FIRE MAP: Active fire reports, perimeters for SoCal fires
More TOP STORIES News