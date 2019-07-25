Oversize truck snags power lines

READING, Pa. (KABC) -- A dashcam captured the frightening moments when a truck carrying an oversize load brought power lines onto a highway.The truck was traveling on Pennsylvania State Route 61 through Berks County with an escort car that had a height pole.The escort car snagged the power line, but the truck did not have time to stop. Sparks went flying as wires hanging across the road and power poles came down.Investigators say oversize vehicles have traveled the road without issue in the past.No one was seriously hurt in the July 23 accident.