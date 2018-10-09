Sylmar crash: All WB lanes closed on 210 Freeway due to overturned tanker truck, hazmat spill

A tanker truck crashed overturned on the 210 Freeway in Sylmar.

SYLMAR, Calif. (KABC) --
A tanker truck crashed and overturned Monday evening on the 210 Freeway in Sylmar, prompting the California Highway Patrol to shut down all westbound lanes as crews worked to clean up a hazmat situation.

The vehicle veered off the interstate shortly after 11:30 p.m. near Yarnell, spilling about 2,000 gallons of a liquid emulsion, according to the CHP. The mixture was comprised of liquid asphalt and water.

The driver was extricated from the truck by Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters and transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the agency said.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

The westbound side of the freeway is expected to remain closed for an "unknown duration," the CHP said.
