A tanker truck crashed and overturned Monday evening on the 210 Freeway in Sylmar, prompting the California Highway Patrol to shut down all westbound lanes as crews worked to clean up a hazmat situation.The vehicle veered off the interstate shortly after 11:30 p.m. near Yarnell, spilling about 2,000 gallons of a liquid emulsion, according to the CHP. The mixture was comprised of liquid asphalt and water.The driver was extricated from the truck by Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters and transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the agency said.The cause of the incident is under investigation.The westbound side of the freeway is expected to remain closed for an "unknown duration," the CHP said.