Owner demands answers after dog dies on Delta flight

Michael Dellegrazie is devastated after his beloved Pomeranian Alejandro died during a transfer on a Delta Airlines flight."The dog is not a pet, he's a family member," Dellegrazie said. "We are just lost without answers. What happened to our dog? We don't know."Last month, the eight-year-old dog was shipped in the cargo hold aboard a flight from Phoenix, Arizona to Newark, New Jersey, but had a layover in Detroit, Michigan.Dellegrazie was planning to pick up the dog in Newark, but in Detroit, a terrible discovery was made."At approximately 6 o' clock in the morning, Alejandro was checked on, he was fine," Evan Oshan, Dellegrazie's lawyer, said. "And then at approximately 8:30, 8 o'clock in the morning, the dog was again checked on. He was dead."Alejandro's owners hired Evan Oshan, the same attorney who represented the family whose French bulldog Kokito died on a United Airlines flight in March after they were told by a flight attendant to put the dog in an overhead bin.Oshan arrived at Detroit's airport Saturday night with Dellegrazie, demanding to see the Pomeranian.He called for a criminal investigation after Alejandro's body was handed over in a garbage bag.Delta said it has launched its own investigation telling ABC News that, "Delta is conducting a thorough review of the situation and have been working directly with Alejandro's family to support them however we can."The owners say they're still waiting on a necropsy to find out exactly how their dog died. Experts said while incidents like this are devastating for families, they are rare.Out of more than half a million animals transported on domestic flights last year, 24 died.