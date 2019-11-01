Owner of Mini Cooper involved in Silver Lake hit-and-run identified as LAUSD employee, LAPD says

A blue Mini Cooper with a dented hood and smashed windshield was towed to a Glendale auto body shop on Saturday, the day after the violent head-on crash on Berkeley Avenue in Silver Lake. The owner of the shop then contacted authorities after seeing reports of the crash.
It's unclear who was driving during the incident but investigators say the owner of the car has refused to cooperate with police. The LAPD's Central Traffic Division posted a message on Twiiter aimed at LAUSD employees to ask for their help with the case.
.@LASchools need the assistant in identifying a Hit and Run Driver in the Silver Lake Area. See prior post for information. pic.twitter.com/hPBo06EmmY— LAPDCTD (@LAPDCTD24) October 31, 2019
Surveillance footage from the scene shows the 57-year-old victim, who investigators said is a homeless man who lives in the area, stop in the street when he sees oncoming headlights. He survived the crash and is expected to make a full recovery, but the car never slowed down.
"You know, somebody's driving and (they) land on the hood and windshield... obviously he knew he hit something and decided to keep going," said Detective Juan Campos.
Authorities said all he had to do was stop and call 911. Instead, the driver is now wanted for felony hit and run. They believe the suspect may also live in the area.
A $25,000 reward is being offered for information which leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle are asked to call LAPD Central Traffic Detectives at (213) 833- 3713.