Coronavirus

COVID vaccine update: Oxford researcher says Phase 3 results expected by Christmas

LONDON -- A key researcher at the University of Oxford says scientists expect to report results from the late-stage trials of their COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas.

Dr. Andrew Pollard, an expert in pediatric infection and immunity at Oxford, said Thursday that research was slowed by low infection rates over the summer but the Phase III trials are now accumulating the data needed to report results.

He told the BBC, "I think we're getting close, and it's definitely going to be before Christmas based on the progress."

Pollard discussed progress in the late-stage trials as Oxford released a study based on earlier research that found the vaccine was well tolerated and produced a strong immune response in people over age 70. Pollard said this is important because vaccines often don't work as well in older people.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronavirusu.s. & worldlondon
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LA County could see even tighter restrictions as pandemic worsens
Study identifies LA County neighborhoods most vulnerable to COVID
Arcadia High School Parade Band to perform again in 2022 Rose Parade
Dr. Fauci receives journalism award from SJSU
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County could see even tighter restrictions as pandemic worsens
EDD denying benefits to some Californians months into pandemic
Bobby Brown Jr., son of singer Bobby Brown, dies in Encino
Suspects sought in 2 violent attacks at Victorville gas station
Study identifies LA County neighborhoods most vulnerable to COVID
Chino Hills' LaMelo and Lonzo Ball make NBA draft history
Top executives with CA medical group joined Newsom at Napa Co. party
Show More
Disney expands shopping into California Adventure on Thursday
How would a CA curfew work? UC doctor weighs in
Big Bear replacing power lines to reduce major wildfire risk
Sheriff Villanueva responds to criticism from LA County supervisors
LA County officials to enact curfew amid COVID surge
More TOP STORIES News