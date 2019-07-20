Oxnard: Newborn baby dies after being strangled; mother, boyfriend arrested, each held on $1 million bail

Andrea Torralba, and her boyfriend, David Villa, are seen in booking photos after their arrests on Friday, July 20, 2019. (Oxnard Police Department)

By ABC7.com staff
OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman and her boyfriend were arrested Friday morning after the woman's newborn baby boy was fatally strangled, Oxnard police said.

The investigation began shortly before 8 a.m. when officers responded to St. John's Medical Center following a report of a suspicious injury, authorities said. Upon arrival the police learned the infant was in critical condition.

Family Protection Unit detectives joined the investigation and discovered that the child's mother, Andrea Torralba, and her boyfriend, David Villa, "strangled the victim until he was unconscious," police said in a statement.

"Medical staff was notified that the infant was unresponsive and, despite the efforts of the medical team, the infant succumbed to his injuries," according to the news release.

Torralba and Villa were both arrested on suspicion of felony assault on a child by means of force resulting in the child's death, authorities said. Bail for each suspect was set at $1,000,000.
