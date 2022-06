OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- Oxnard police are looking into a possible shooting at the city fire station.On Sunday morning, firefighters were woken up to gunshots just before 1:30 a.m.Photos released by the department show the stray bullets that hit Station 3.Some bullets struck the station right above where a firefighter was sleeping.At least 12 other bullet casings were found in a nearby area.No one was injured.