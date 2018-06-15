Police are searching for a suspect who chased a mother with a knife inside her own home in Oxnard.The incident happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. inside a home in a gated community in the 1300 block of Nautical Way.Police said the woman came back from taking out the trash and found a man in her kitchen.She told officers she ran upstairs to protect her young son, and the suspect chased after her with a knife. She said he grabbed her, held the knife to her throat and told her not to scream.The suspect struck the victim several times on her head and face with an unknown object, police said.The woman and her son were eventually able to flee to a neighbor's house and call police. Authorities said the boy was not injured.A sketch of the suspect was released. He's described as a Hispanic man about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with acne scarring on his face and a tattoo on the left side of his neck.Anyone with information on the suspect was encouraged to call Oxnard PD at (805) 385-7796. If you wish to remain anonymous you may call the violent crimes hotline at (805) 982-7070 or Ventura County Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.