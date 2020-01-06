Oxnard shooting leaves 22-year-old man dead

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- A homicide investigation is underway after 22-year-old man was fatally shot in Oxnard Sunday evening, police said.

Oxnard police responded to the 200 block of South Marquita Street at about 9:40 p.m. regarding a shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds, according to news release from the department.

The man was taken to the Ventura County Medical Center by paramedics, and later died from his injuries.

No description of the suspect or suspects was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oxnard police at (805) 385-7600.

A $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction is being offered.
