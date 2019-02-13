Emmanuel Carrillo, 21, of Oxnard was arrested last Thursday. just blocks away from Pacifica High School.Oxnard police say he was on his way to meet a 14-year-old girl for a sexual encounter. And that he had earlier had sex with a 12-year-old.Oxnard Police Sgt. David Walker says "he's accused of committing lewd acts with a child. He had some sexual activity with a 12-year-old previously. We learned about that in late January."Walker says Carrillo had been preying on minors through online video games and social media apps.He remains in custody with bail set at $500,000. Carrillo was booked for lewd acts with a child under 14 and luring a minor for the purpose of lewd or lascivious behavior.Oxnard police are part of a task force that goes after child predators. They want parents to know there are bad people online preying on their kids.Jesselyn Gonzalez of Oxnard says "I know the dangers so it's always good keep an eye on them, on what they're doing. They can tell you they're doing one thing and you go check and they're doing something else. You gotta be safe and it's especially like you can only control so much, control what they're doing."Parents say it's tough to fully monitor what their kids are doing online. One dad simply said when it comes to keeping your kids safe, you have to be in their business.Juan Correa of Oxnard said: "It's very important to be in their business. It's the only way you're going to get personal."Oxnard police believe there could be other victims. If you have any information you're urged to give them a call.