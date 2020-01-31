Procession held for fallen Oxnard police officer, Nathan Martin, killed in motorcycle crash

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- A procession took place Friday morning to honor the fallen Oxnard police officer, Nathan Martin, who was killed during off-duty hours in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday.

The procession began at 9 a.m. at the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office and ended at the Conejo Mountain Funeral Home in Camarillo.

Martin was a 20-year veteran of the department and served alongside his brother who is also an officer with Oxnard Police Department.

Martin was as a well-liked figure in the community. He was most recently assigned as a school resource officer at Hueneme High School. Oxnard Police Chief Scott Whitney remarked, "the students at Hueneme High School loved him, the faculty loved him."

He is survived by his wife, Marita, and three children.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oxnardcamarilloventuraventura countyhigh schoolmotorcycle accidentmotorcycles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News