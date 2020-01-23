Oxnard police respond to report of possible shooting victim at elementary school

Our officers are currently on-scene at Christa McAuliffe Elementary School re: a school lockdown related to a possible gunshot victim. An incident command post has been established and more information will be released as it becomes available. — Oxnard Police Dept. (@OxnardPD1903) January 23, 2020

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- A report of a possible shooting victim at Oxnard's Christa McAuliffe Elementary School on Thursday morning prompted a response from police, authorities said.In a statement issued shortly before 11:30 a.m., a spokesman for the Oxnard Police Department said the agency was in the initial stages of an investigation.The public was advised to avoid the area near the campus at 3300 Via Marina Avenue, which was placed on lockdown.