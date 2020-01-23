Oxnard: Car-to-car shooting near McAuliffe Elementary School leaves student wounded after being hit by stray bullet

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- A 10-year-old student at Oxnard's Christa McAuliffe Elementary School was hospitalized Thursday morning after being struck by a stray bullet from a car-to-car shooting, authorities said.In a statement issued shortly before 11:30 a.m., a spokesman for the Oxnard Police Department said the agency was in the initial stages of an investigation.The student's injury was described by officials as non-life-threatening."The child's parents have been notified by the Oxnard School District, and all other students have been accounted for and are safe," police said in a statement.No arrests were immediately announced.The public was advised to avoid the area near the campus at 3300 Via Marina Avenue, which was placed on lockdown.