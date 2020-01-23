Oxnard: Car-to-car shooting near McAuliffe Elementary School leaves student wounded after being hit by stray bullet

By ABC7.com staff
OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- A 10-year-old student at Oxnard's Christa McAuliffe Elementary School was hospitalized Thursday morning after being struck by a stray bullet from a car-to-car shooting, authorities said.

In a statement issued shortly before 11:30 a.m., a spokesman for the Oxnard Police Department said the agency was in the initial stages of an investigation.

The student's injury was described by officials as non-life-threatening.

"The child's parents have been notified by the Oxnard School District, and all other students have been accounted for and are safe," police said in a statement.

No arrests were immediately announced.

The public was advised to avoid the area near the campus at 3300 Via Marina Avenue, which was placed on lockdown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oxnardventura countyschool shootingschool lockdownshootingchild shotstudents
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
405 Fwy shut down in Redondo Beach following hazmat situation
Passenger arrives at LAX with possible coronavirus symptoms
Man charged with murder in IE crash that killed 3 teens
What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
Death investigation underway after bones recovered in SLA
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
LA City Council approves $5.75M settlement to parents of Marine vet
Show More
SoCal home prices surge to record high
LA County homeless count continues in Santa Monica
Michelle Carter, of texting suicide case, freed from jail
Migrant parents separated from kids since 2018 reunited at LAX
3 US firefighters killed while battling Australian wildfires
More TOP STORIES News