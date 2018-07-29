Oxnard suspect barricaded after officer-involved shooting

A suspect was barricaded in an Oxnard home after a confrontation that resulted in an officer-involved shooting, police said.The incident happened Sunday night in the 1300 block of Ventura Boulevard.Police say an officer and a suspect wanted on a felony warrant were involved in a struggle at that location.The officer discharged his weapon during the fight and police say it is possible the suspect was wounded.The suspect, whose name has not been released, managed to barricade himself in his residence.The officer was not struck by gunfire, but is being treated for minor injuries.Police are on scene trying to convince the suspect to surrender.DEVELOPING: We will provide additional details as they become available.