Pennsylvania man sent to prison for trafficking protected turtles

PHILADELPHIA -- A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to six months in prison for trafficking protected turtles.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania says David Sommers on Thursday was also ordered to pay $250,000 in restitution for poaching thousands of protected diamondback terrapins and their eggs from coastal marshes in New Jersey and illegally selling them.

In a deal with prosecutors, Sommers pleaded guilty in February to false-labeling of packages containing terrapins.

Diamondback terrapins are a semi-aquatic species of turtle native to brackish waters in eastern and southern United States.

They aren't found in Pennsylvania, where Sommers resided, but have a dwindling habitat range in New Jersey.

Terrapins are prized in the reptile pet trade for their unique shell markings.

The turtles are protected under New Jersey law and by international treaty.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiapennsylvania newsanimals
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed, 3 critical after La Verne police chase leads to crash
Low gas prices great for drivers on Labor Day weekend
Sculptures outside Laguna Beach City Hall turning heads for wrong reason
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida, now Category 2
Teen arrested in connection with possible ISIS-inspired attack
Father of 2 gunned down in South Los Angeles
Bear cub rescued after deputies answer call for help
Show More
Simone Biles' brother charged in connection with triple murder
Boy with autism gets special treatment on flight
Police hope new evidence will lead to hit-and-run driver who struck officer
Security guard shot near Hollywood Metro station
IE scientist: Scorpions scary, but not to be feared
More TOP STORIES News