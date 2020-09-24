Pac-12 will play football this fall, reversing decision to postpone until spring, ESPN reports

SAN FRANCISCO -- ESPN is reporting that the Pac-12 will play football this fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring.According to ESPN, the Pac-12 will play a seven-game conference football season beginning Nov. 6.ESPN says on Thursday the decision to start the season was voted on by the Pac-12's CEO group. This comes after the conference announced last month that it would postpone all sports until Jan. 1, citing health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.According to ESPN, it's unknown if a schedule will be released by a source tells them the conference championship game will be played Dec. 18.