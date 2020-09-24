SAN FRANCISCO -- ESPN is reporting that the Pac-12 will play football this fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring.
According to ESPN, the Pac-12 will play a seven-game conference football season beginning Nov. 6.
ESPN says on Thursday the decision to start the season was voted on by the Pac-12's CEO group. This comes after the conference announced last month that it would postpone all sports until Jan. 1, citing health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
RELATED: Pac-12 football plans remain on hold despite pressure from Trump to 'open up'
According to ESPN, it's unknown if a schedule will be released by a source tells them the conference championship game will be played Dec. 18.
Pac-12 will play football this fall, reversing decision to postpone until spring, ESPN reports
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More