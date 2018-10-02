Packages that may contain ricin found on Pentagon grounds

EMBED </>More Videos

A Pentagon spokesman says authorities found at least two packages suspected of containing ricin, a poison made from castor beans. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

WASHINGTON --
Authorities at a Pentagon mail screening facility found two envelopes suspected of containing ricin, a poison made from castor beans, and turned them over to the FBI for further analysis, officials said Tuesday.

One envelope was addressed to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who is traveling in Europe this week, and the other to the Navy's top officer, Adm. John Richardson, a defense official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official wasn't authorized to speak publicly ahead of FBI release of its findings.

Neither envelope entered the Pentagon. The mail screening facility is on the Pentagon grounds but separate from the main building.

Pentagon spokesman Chris Sherwood said the envelopes had been found on Monday.

Another Pentagon spokesman, Col. Rob Manning, said all U.S. Postal Service mail received at the screening facility on Monday is under quarantine and "poses no threat to Pentagon personnel."

Ricin is part of the waste "mash" produced when castor oil is made. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if it is made into a partially purified material or refined, ricin can be used as a weapon capable of causing death under certain circumstances.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldpentagonpoisonricinWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
CA white supremacist group members arrested in connection with deadly rally
Man fatally stabbed in Rose Bowl parking lot
2-month-old baby mauled by pit bull in Woodland Hills
Trump's EPA moves to weaken radiation rules, says some exposure may be healthy
Orange County man's tablet catches fire while charging
LAPD breaks up burglary ring targeting celebrities
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018
Pasadena man arrested for 3 alleged sexual assaults
Show More
LAX workers to take part in worldwide protest
Robbery suspect linked to heists in Moreno Valley, Perris
Chances of light showers in parts of SoCal Tuesday
Vegas community honors 58 mass shooting victims
2 taken into custody following chase, carjacking in NoHo
More News