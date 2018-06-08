Pacoima community holds fundraiser for 7-year-old boy hurt in hit-and-run

A community in Pacoima held a fundraising rally in support of a 7-year-old boy who is recovering after a driver ran into him and fled. (KABC)

By
PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A community in Pacoima held a fundraising rally in support of a 7-year-old boy who is recovering after a driver ran into him and fled.

The fundraiser for Joshua Casillas and his family was held Friday at Montague Charter Academy.

"We are a family school, a family community. And at this point, we all work together to help out one of our own," said Principal Jessica Gonzales.

On May 15, at the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Montague Street, just a couple of blocks from the school, witnesses said an older Chevrolet van crashed into a Kia Spectra. The Kia then hit Joshua and a man, who were both in the crosswalk.

The driver of Chevrolet van drove away, and police are still looking for that driver.

Joshua, according to his mother, has undergone a number of surgeries. He's expected to spend a few more weeks in the hospital.

They said the outpouring of love and support is greatly appreciated.

Along with the fundraiser at the school, GoFundMe accounts have been set up to help with medical and living expenses.

It was the first day of summer break, and it's where some of Joshua's friends said they wanted to be -- helping out his family.

"It's great that everyone comes here to support this for Joshua because he was just a regular kid having fun," said student Jose Martinez.

Friends and staff said they'll be waiting for Joshua with open arms to welcome him when the school year begins in August.
More News