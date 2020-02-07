Suspect arrested after pedestrian struck, killed in Pacoima hit-and-run collision, police say

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect has been arrested after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run collision Thursday night in Pacoima, police said.

The incident was reported around 8:17 p.m. near Desmond Street and Glenoaks Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said the suspected hit-and-run vehicle is burgundy, newer model SUV and was last seen headed eastbound on Highway 118.

Police said the suspect was arrested a short time later.

No additional information was immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pacoimalos angeleshit and runpedestrian killedinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News