Suspect arrested after pedestrian struck, killed in Pacoima hit-and-run collision, police say

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect has been arrested after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run collision Thursday night in Pacoima, police said.
The incident was reported around 8:17 p.m. near Desmond Street and Glenoaks Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Police said the suspected hit-and-run vehicle is burgundy, newer model SUV and was last seen headed eastbound on Highway 118.
Police said the suspect was arrested a short time later.
No additional information was immediately available.
