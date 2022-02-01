Investigation underway after man shot, wounded by LAPD officers in Pacoima

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after Los Angeles police officers opened fire on a man in Pacoima Tuesday morning.Officers responded to the 12000 block of Desmond Street around 3 a.m. after receiving an assault with a deadly weapon call involving a man with a knife, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.At one point, an officer opened fire. It's believed the suspect was shot, but further details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately released.The suspect then barricaded himself inside a nearby home for a short time, but it's unclear if the suspect lives there. He was then taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.