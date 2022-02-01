Investigation underway after man shot, wounded by LAPD officers in Pacoima

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot, wounded by LAPD officers in Pacoima

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after Los Angeles police officers opened fire on a man in Pacoima Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 12000 block of Desmond Street around 3 a.m. after receiving an assault with a deadly weapon call involving a man with a knife, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

At one point, an officer opened fire. It's believed the suspect was shot, but further details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately released.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside a nearby home for a short time, but it's unclear if the suspect lives there. He was then taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pacoimalos angeleslos angeles countyman injuredlapdofficer involved shootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
UCLA cancels in-person classes following threats by former lecturer
Driver run over after taking off from hit-and-run crash in Chatsworth
Whoopi Goldberg sorry for 'Holocaust not about race' remark
Watch new 24/7 streaming channel on ABC7 Los Angeles app
Tom Brady officially announces retirement
Bicyclist killed, motorcycle police officer injured in Azusa crash
Newsom, Garcetti criticized for maskless photo at Rams-49ers game
Show More
Stress, exhaustion deepen for health care workers at OC hospital
Pfizer to ask for authorization of under-5 COVID shots
Stockton fire captain dies after being shot while battling fire
Cargo ships begin to drop off goods at Naval Base Ventura County
LA City Councilman Joe Buscaino endorses effort to recall Gascón
More TOP STORIES News