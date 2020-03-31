Education

Coronavirus crisis: California state senator introduces new paid family leave legislation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- A California state senator on Monday announced a proposal that would expand paid family leave benefits for all parents caring for children whose schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sen. Ling Ling Chang, R-Diamond Bar, described the emergency leave program enacted by the federal government as limited in scope, adding that SB 943 aims to fill gaps in coverage.

Nearly 99% of California's 10,000 schools -- which serve 6 million students -- have temporarily shut down due to the COVID-19 emergency, Chang said.

"Federal representatives have stepped up and provided much needed emergency leave for parents, but I'm worried some families will be left behind," she said. "School closures are not the choice of parents and we need to ensure everyone is protected from the economic damage COVID-19 is imposing on us all."

Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public for essentials such as food, gas
EMBED More News Videos

Amid the coronavirus emergency, people are being urged to limit the time they spend in public. But there are essential items that consumers may have to leave their house for.


Paid family leave provides benefits to individuals who need to take time off work to care for a seriously ill family member and to parents who need time to bond with a new child, according to California's Employment Development Department.

The program is currently available to those who are in quarantine or who are caring for someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

Paid family leave benefits are not available to parents who need to stay home to care for a child whose school has closed due to COVID-19, according to Chang, who said her bill would make those parents eligible.

Chang said families ineligible for the federal government's emergency leave program include:

  • parents who work for an employer with 500-plus employees;

  • some parents who work for an employer with fewer than 50 employees;

  • any parent with children displaced from school longer than three
    months; and

  • any parent with children displaced from school after December in the event of COVID-19 surges.

    • Chang said SB 943 currently has a similar sunset date, which could be extended if needed.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    educationcalifornialausdparentingcoronavirus californiacoronavirusfamilypublic schoolcalifornia state senate
    Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
    Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
    Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
    Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
    COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
    COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
    Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
    Show More
    Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
    Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
    COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
    Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
    Mayor Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
    More TOP STORIES News