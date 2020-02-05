Local paint studio provides free art classes to Inglewood Senior Center

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- "It's more than words can say. It's very nice, I love it. Very entertaining," Frank Davis said about a painting class at the Inglewood Senior Center. "It's good for us. You know, it keeps your mind occupied."Inglewood based paint and sip company, A Toast 2 Artistry, took a visit to the Inglewood Senior Center. Co-owner, Tracy Shields Johnson said she had been looking for ways to give back to her community."We've been so blessed and our business has thrived so much," Shields Johnson said. "What better way than to give back."A Toast 2 Artistry plans to give a paint lesson every other month for free to the seniors who are interested in signing up at the senior center. Lilia Gill was among the seniors to sign up for the inaugural event."It's very good for the community, it's very good," Gill said. "It make you know that things are there for you to do while you get elderly. You don't give up life so easy, you have things to do.""They are very gracious," Thomas Uwal Human Services Superintendent said. "Not only that they are learning the art, but they get interaction among themselves and with the outside world. It's very very very important."At the Inglewood Senior Center, they try to offer programs that stimulate as well as educate. Art therapy can aid in relaxation, offer sensory stimulation and improve cognition.Visual artist and paint instructor, Neneki McGee, for the class said seeing how the seniors responded to the class was inspirational."Everybody was inspiring. Their spirit, their energy, the love and to see them engaged," McGee said. "I love to use art to connect with people and hopefully make the world a better place.""I love my painting," Gill said. "Oh yes, I'll come back."And Davis agrees with Gill."I'll come again," Davis said.A Toast 2 Artistry is located at 256 S. Locust St. Inglewood, CA 90301.