28 people shot by paintball guns in L.A. as police warn of dangerous trend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are warning of the illegal use of paintball guns after a recent uptick in crimes involving the recreational weapon.Authorities say people are being targeted while they're walking or riding bikes.So far this year, there have been 28 attacks in the city reported by victims between the ages of 12 and 80.Officers say many have suffered painful welts and emotional trauma, and videos of some of the crimes have been posted online by the suspects."The victim is left with clothing soaked with paint, at worse they suffer emotional trama, welts and even lacerations."Police ask parents to educate their children on the use of paintball guns, as shooting someone with a paintball gun is considered a felony.Paintball guns must be used only in controlled recreation game areas, with the right protection, authorities warn.