Pair of 3.5 aftershocks rattle Anza, two days after larger earthquake

The 3.5 quakes were more than an hour apart, one hitting at 2:07 p.m. and the other at 3:37 p.m. In between were several smaller quakes between 2.5 and 3.0, according to the USGS.
Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones described Sunday's quakes as likely aftershocks.
"Typical aftershocks cover a wide range," she wrote on Twitter. "The time decay and the relative number of large to small quakes are pretty standard. But the overall productivity can vary by a thousand times. The Anza aftershocks are very normal - but on the high side of average."
Typical aftershocks cover a wide range. The time decay and the relative number of large to small quakes are pretty standard. But the overall productivity can vary by a thousand times. The Anza aftershocks are very normal - but on the high side of average. https://t.co/3KmW3Wy5TN— Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) April 5, 2020
Friday evening the same area experienced a 4.9 earthquake, followed by multiple aftershocks. Shaking was reported from Santa Clarita to San Diego.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in the area on Friday or Sunday.
4.9 earthquake rattles Anza area on Friday