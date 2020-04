Pair of 3.5 aftershocks rattle Anza, two days after larger earthquake

Typical aftershocks cover a wide range. The time decay and the relative number of large to small quakes are pretty standard. But the overall productivity can vary by a thousand times. The Anza aftershocks are very normal - but on the high side of average. https://t.co/3KmW3Wy5TN — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) April 5, 2020

ANZA, Calif. (KABC) -- A pair of 3.5 magnitude earthquakes, as well as several smaller quakes, rattled the Anza area Sunday afternoon two days after a larger quake.The 3.5 quakes were more than an hour apart, one hitting at 2:07 p.m. and the other at 3:37 p.m. In between were several smaller quakes between 2.5 and 3.0, according to the USGS.Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones described Sunday's quakes as likely aftershocks."Typical aftershocks cover a wide range," she wrote on Twitter. "The time decay and the relative number of large to small quakes are pretty standard. But the overall productivity can vary by a thousand times. The Anza aftershocks are very normal - but on the high side of average."Friday evening the same area experienced a 4.9 earthquake, followed by multiple aftershocks. Shaking was reported from Santa Clarita to San Diego.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in the area on Friday or Sunday.