Pair of 3.5 aftershocks rattle Anza, two days after larger earthquake

ANZA, Calif. (KABC) -- A pair of 3.5 magnitude earthquakes, as well as several smaller quakes, rattled the Anza area Sunday afternoon two days after a larger quake.

The 3.5 quakes were more than an hour apart, one hitting at 2:07 p.m. and the other at 3:37 p.m. In between were several smaller quakes between 2.5 and 3.0, according to the USGS.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones described Sunday's quakes as likely aftershocks.

"Typical aftershocks cover a wide range," she wrote on Twitter. "The time decay and the relative number of large to small quakes are pretty standard. But the overall productivity can vary by a thousand times. The Anza aftershocks are very normal - but on the high side of average."



Friday evening the same area experienced a 4.9 earthquake, followed by multiple aftershocks. Shaking was reported from Santa Clarita to San Diego.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in the area on Friday or Sunday.

4.9 earthquake rattles Anza area on Friday
A 4.9 magnitude earthquake rattled the desert communities near Anza, followed by several smaller aftershocks, according to the USGS.

