Pair of earthquakes, hours apart and measuring 3.3 and 3.2, rattle the San Fernando Valley

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two earthquakes rattled the Chatsworth area on Sunday, according to the USGS.

The first one, measuring 3.3 magnitude, struck just after 3 a.m.

Another quake, measuring 3.2 magnitude, struck in the same area later Sunday afternoon, at 2:45 p.m., according to the USGS. The quake hit Chatsworth at a depth of about four miles.

Shaking was felt from Oxnard to Santa Clarita to Burbank, according to the USGS.

The first quake hit just after 3 a.m. and was centered about half a mile from the San Fernando Valley neighborhood. It had a depth of just over four miles.


Significant rattling and shaking was felt throughout the area. Many across the San Fernando Valley who felt the quake took to social media.

There were no immediate reports of damage in the area.
