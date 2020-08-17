Magnitude 5.1 and 4.3 earthquakes hit Baja California, shaking felt in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) -- A pair of earthquakes struck Monday morning in Baja California and were felt as far north as San Diego County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.The epicenter of the first earthquake, a magnitude 5.1 temblor at 8:30 a.m., was about 37.4 miles east-northeast of San Vicente, Mexico, at a depth of 11 miles, according to a computer-generated USGS report.The second earthquake, a magnitude 4.3 temblor, struck roughly a minute later with an epicenter about 37.6 miles east-northeast of San Vicente, Mexico, at a depth of 10.6 miles.Reports on the USGS Did You Feel It?'' map showed light shaking could be felt in Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, Escondido, Fallbrook, Oceanside, Poway, Ramona, San Diego, Santee, Vista, Alpine, Pine Valley, Chula Vista, National City, Spring Valley, Lemon Grove, La Mesa, El Cajon, Imperial Beach, Valley Center, Pauma Valley, Mount Laguna, Borrego Springs and Boulevard.No damage or injuries in San Diego County were immediately reported.