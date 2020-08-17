Magnitude 5.1 and 4.3 earthquakes hit Baja California, shaking felt in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) -- A pair of earthquakes struck Monday morning in Baja California and were felt as far north as San Diego County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The epicenter of the first earthquake, a magnitude 5.1 temblor at 8:30 a.m., was about 37.4 miles east-northeast of San Vicente, Mexico, at a depth of 11 miles, according to a computer-generated USGS report.

The second earthquake, a magnitude 4.3 temblor, struck roughly a minute later with an epicenter about 37.6 miles east-northeast of San Vicente, Mexico, at a depth of 10.6 miles.

Reports on the USGS Did You Feel It?'' map showed light shaking could be felt in Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, Escondido, Fallbrook, Oceanside, Poway, Ramona, San Diego, Santee, Vista, Alpine, Pine Valley, Chula Vista, National City, Spring Valley, Lemon Grove, La Mesa, El Cajon, Imperial Beach, Valley Center, Pauma Valley, Mount Laguna, Borrego Springs and Boulevard.

No damage or injuries in San Diego County were immediately reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san diego countyearthquakeusgs
Copyright © 2020 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to discuss CA heat wave
Death Valley hits 130 degrees, possibly highest temperature in 100+ years
Blistering heat continues in SoCal this week amid Flex Alert
SoCal weather: Sizzling heat wave continues Monday
2 to be indicted in murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay
You might notice your take home income increase next month
Students shocked at shirtless teacher in online class
Show More
LA firefighter diagnosed with ALS shares baby announcement
Social media posts of locked mailboxes in Burbank go viral
Incredible video shows lightning across Bay Area
LAUSD launching COVID-19 testing, contact tracing program
Volunteers sought for USC's COVID-19 vaccine trial
More TOP STORIES News