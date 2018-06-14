Pair sought in Palmdale jewelry theft

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators are asking for the public's help in tracking down a man and woman wanted in a jewelry theft in Palmdale.

By ABC7.com staff
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
Investigators are asking for the public's help in tracking down a man and woman wanted in a jewelry theft in Palmdale.

The incident happened about 1 p.m. on May 26 at a pawn shop, whose name and address were not disclosed, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Officials said the woman distracted an employee while a man took items off the displays.

The pair is accused of stealing roughly $4,000 worth of jewelry.

The male suspect was described as Hispanic, about 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. The woman was described as about 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds.

Investigators said they fled in a black newer-model GMC mid-size SUV.

Anyone who recognizes the two was urged to call the sheriff's department at (661) 272-2610, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftsurveillancejewelry theftPalmdaleLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Show More
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More News