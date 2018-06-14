Pair sought in Palmdale jewelry theft

Investigators are asking for the public's help in tracking down a man and woman wanted in a jewelry theft in Palmdale.The incident happened about 1 p.m. on May 26 at a pawn shop, whose name and address were not disclosed, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Officials said the woman distracted an employee while a man took items off the displays.The pair is accused of stealing roughly $4,000 worth of jewelry.The male suspect was described as Hispanic, about 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. The woman was described as about 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds.Investigators said they fled in a black newer-model GMC mid-size SUV.Anyone who recognizes the two was urged to call the sheriff's department at (661) 272-2610, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.