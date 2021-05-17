Battle to stop 1,325-acre Palisades Fire continues; possible arson suspect detained for questioning

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An army of firefighters continued to battle a suspicious 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades Monday as evacuation orders affecting about 1,000 people remained in effect.There was zero containment of the Palisades Fire as of Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department and county fire. An update on the progress against the blaze was expected at 10 a.m. Monday.Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause, saying it may be suspicious.One person was detained and released and a second person was being questioned Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The status of the arson investigation was not available early Monday.As of Monday morning, no structures were damaged, and no injuries had been reported.Cool and damp weather has been helpful, but the terrain is rugged and hard to reach on foot, and the vegetation in the area is very dry and has not burned in more than 50 years, according to the LAFD spokesperson David Ortiz."We're trying to keep it up out of the old growth, which is 50-60 years that hasn't burned," Ortiz said Sunday. "So there's a lot of dense, thick material there -- oily plants that have died out because of the drought. So that's our objective today is to try to keep it out of that and protect the communities and neighborhoods to the west of this fire because that's what's closest to it."Crews responded to a remote area off Michael Lane and Palisades Court around 10 p.m. Friday as the fire grew to approximately 15 acres, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.The fight continued overnight, but by 4 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were dealing with a significant flare-up that quickly got out of hand, creating a large plume of smoke visible across Los Angeles County.Around 7 p.m. Saturday, mandatory evacuation orders were issued for about 1,000 residents in Zone 4 and 6 in the Topanga area, according to the LAFD. That includes residents east of Topanga Canyon between the Community and View Ridge, and everyone north of Entrada, south of Oakwood and east of Henry Ridge.A new evacuation warning was issued at 2 p.m. Sunday for all homes north of Chastain Parkway in the 1500 block to Calle Del Cielo. The warning area includes Calle De Sarah, Calle Bellevista and all homes west of Calle Del Cielo and Ave Ashley up to the hills. There are an estimated 130 homes in the evacuation warning area.Los Angeles Unified School District said Topanga Elementary Charter School's campus will be closed Monday because of air quality and safety concerns. The district says classes will be held via remote learning until further notice.It is unclear if all of the residents in the fire zone had evacuated as of Sunday morning. Ortiz said the fire was not immediately threatening homes in Zone 4 or 6, but the evacuation order was made in case additional resources need to be quickly deployed.An evacuation center for large animals was established at Pierce College at 6201 Winnetka Avenue. Small animals can be taken to an L.A. County animal shelter at 29525 Agoura Road.Over 300 firefighters have responded to the area, with water-dropping helicopters working to contain the flames as the steep terrain made it difficult to attack from the ground.Meanwhile, air quality officials extended a smoke advisory through at least Monday due to large amounts of smoke billowing near homes in the area and advised those who smell smoke or see ash to limit exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed and avoiding vigorous physical activity.