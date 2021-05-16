Evacuations remain for 750-acre Pacific Palisades brush fire; arson suspect sought

Mandatory evacuations are in effect for the Topanga Canyon area. Visit https://t.co/p46PbDhrCO for updates and information on the #PalisadesFire pic.twitter.com/ZJIMCxZMlC — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) May 16, 2021

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (KABC) -- Mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect Sunday for residents in the Topanga area as firefighters continue to battle a 750-acre brush fire near Pacific Palisades, and authorities search for a person suspected of setting the blaze.Crews responded to a remote area off Michael Lane and Palisades Court around 10 p.m. Friday as the fire grew to approximately 15 acres, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.The fight continued overnight, but by 4 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were dealing with a significant flare-up that quickly got out of hand, creating a large plume of smoke visible across Los Angeles County.The blaze, dubbed the Palisades Fire, is 0% contained. Some rain was falling Sunday morning, which fire crews hoped would help in the fight.An official cause has not been determined, but the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it was actively looking for an arson suspect.No further information was released about the suspect or the circumstances of how the fire started.Around 7 p.m., mandatory evacuation orders were issued for about 500 homes in Zone 4 and 6 in the Topanga area, according the LAFD. That includes residents east of Topanga Canyon between the Community and View Ridge, and everyone north of Entrada, south of Oakwood and east of Henry Ridge.An evacuation center for large animals was established at Pierce College at 6201 Winnetka Avenue. Small animals can be taken to an L.A. County animal shelter at 29525 Agoura Road.Over 100 firefighters were responding with water-dropping helicopters to try and contain the flames as the steep terrain made it difficult to attack from the ground.Meanwhile, air quality officials issued a smoke advisory Saturday due to large amounts of smoke billowing near homes in the Pacific Palisades area and advised those who smell smoke or see ash to limit exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed or seeking alternate shelter and avoiding vigorous physical activity.David Ortiz with the LAFD says the fire is burning in an area that has had very little rain over the last 10 years, making for very dry vegetation to be burned. Firefighters are hoping weather conditions overnight and expected drizzle early Sunday will help their efforts against the flames.