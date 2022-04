LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters have put out a pallet fire under an off-ramp to the westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles, but the freeway remains closed in both directions as crews continue to clean up.A total of 83 firefighters were sent to what was described as a large pallet and rubbish fire burning under the off-ramp near Lawrence Street Sunday morning.At one point, the amount of smoke created by the fire has created a "zero-visibility'' environment, officials said.Residents are urged to drive with caution.