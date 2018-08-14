Pallet warehouse erupts in flames in Pomona

A commercial building fire sent heavy smoke and large flames into the air in Pomona Tuesday night.The blaze was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of East 3rd Street. The building was an outdoor pallet storage company.Authorities said the second-alarm blaze burned a nearby truck and also reported a few explosions from within the fire zone.It was knocked down by 11 p.m., but crews remained overnight to keep an eye on any hot spots.No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.