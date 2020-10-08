Health & Fitness

Woman who refuses to wear mask calls 911 after she's denied entry into Palm Springs store - Video

A woman in Palm Springs was captured on video calling 911 after she was not allowed into a pet store for her refusal to wear a mask.
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman in Palm Springs was captured on video calling 911 after she was not allowed into a pet store for her refusal to wear a mask.

Video shows the employee of the store blocking the woman from entering because she didn't want to wear a mask.

"I won't wear a mask because I can't," the woman says after the employee tells her he could provide her "reasonable accommodation."

The women threatened to dial 911 and then calls.

"It's not actually a law. It's based off a state of emergency that we are no longer in," the woman is heard telling the dispatcher.

The dispatcher responds by informing her that a mask ordinance is in effect.

"It's currently a municipal code that is in effect," the dispatcher said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspalm springsriverside countyface maskcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom: 'No hurry' to let theme parks reopen
Pence, Harris spar vigorously over COVID-19 in VP debate
Fact Check: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence debate
Placentia school mourns twin girls killed by father in murder-suicide
How to make sure your mail-in ballot is counted
Dodgers take 2-0 lead in NLDS with 6-5 win over Padres
Person found shot at Venice Boardwalk, police say
Show More
Van Nuys dentist may be forced out of business due to homeless encampments
LA County sees short-term spike in COVID-19
Bodycam vid shows attack on LAPD officer at Harbor station
Mail carrier arrested for allegedly dumping mail, including ballots
Gov. Newsom's staff member tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News