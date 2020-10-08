Woman who refuses to wear mask calls 911 after she's denied entry into Palm Springs store - Video

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman in Palm Springs was captured on video calling 911 after she was not allowed into a pet store for her refusal to wear a mask.Video shows the employee of the store blocking the woman from entering because she didn't want to wear a mask."I won't wear a mask because I can't," the woman says after the employee tells her he could provide her "reasonable accommodation."The women threatened to dial 911 and then calls."It's not actually a law. It's based off a state of emergency that we are no longer in," the woman is heard telling the dispatcher.The dispatcher responds by informing her that a mask ordinance is in effect."It's currently a municipal code that is in effect," the dispatcher said.