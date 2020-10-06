Society

Redlands tree trimmer goes viral after wild palm tree ride

A Redlands tree trimmer is seen in a video that has gone viral holding on tight during a wild palm tree ride.
By Mahmoud Mohamed
REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- Video of a Redlands tree trimmer has gone viral online. The arborist can be seen at the very top of a palm tree, which is precariously bending down.

As soon as he cuts the palm fronds free, the trunk whips back -- taking him on quite the ride. Onlookers recorded and screamed, watching him hold on tight as the tree rebounded.

He eventually would climb down to safety.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyredlandssan bernardino countyviral video
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, still infectious, back at White House -- without mask
Man rescued from Santa Ana storm drain after 4 days
Massive crowd takes over IE hospital parking structure for car meet
Search continues for SoCal man missing for nearly 2 weeks
Sneak peek at Magic Johnson Park after $70M renovations completed
Man killed by police officer in Wolfe City was trying to help
Inspector general alleges LA County sheriff's deputy 'Banditos' disrupt ops
Show More
VP debate will have plexiglass shield between Pence, Harris
Newsom announces CA Supreme Court nominee
3-year-old boy injured after being shot in Long Beach
Toyota introduces less expensive Supra sport coupe for 2021
3M Californians to receive unemployment after weeks-long EDD reset ends
More TOP STORIES News