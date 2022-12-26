WATCH LIVE

Man fatally shot outside Palmdale apartment complex

Video obtained by Eyewitness News showed the man lying motionless under a staircase.

Monday, December 26, 2022 8:29PM
A man was fatally shot outside a Palmdale apartment complex on Christmas, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Arbor apartment complex in the 1000 block of East Avenue Q.

When deputies arrived, they found the man, who was described only as a Hispanic male in his 30s, unresponsive.

Investigators said he had gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting and a suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

