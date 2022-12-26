Man fatally shot outside Palmdale apartment complex

Video obtained by Eyewitness News showed the man lying motionless under a staircase.

A man was fatally shot outside a Palmdale apartment complex on Christmas, authorities said.

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was fatally shot outside a Palmdale apartment complex on Christmas, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Arbor apartment complex in the 1000 block of East Avenue Q.

When deputies arrived, they found the man, who was described only as a Hispanic male in his 30s, unresponsive.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News showed the man lying motionless under a staircase.

Investigators said he had gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting and a suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.