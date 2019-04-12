Palmdale crash: Woman lucky to be alive after pole goes through windshield

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman is lucky to be alive after a pole went right through her windshield in Palmdale.The driver, named Sheila, told Eyewitness News the long pole missed her by just inches.Sheila said she lost control, hit a fire hydrant, newspaper stand and a sprinkler main before crashing into a fence near E. Palmdale Boulevard just after 1 a.m. Thursday."It happened within a wink of an eye, it was over before you know it," she said. "I saw the power pole next to me and thought, 'Man, could've went right through me.'"Sheila said she's grateful to be alive even though her car is totaled.