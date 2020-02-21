Palmdale high school teacher charged with 17 felonies, accused of sexual relationship with student

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Palmdale high school teacher is facing multiple charges, accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Anthony Mahari Faaborg is facing 17 felony counts, which include five counts of lewd act upon a child, four counts of oral copulation of a person under 16 and three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

The 53-year-old, a teacher at Pete Knight High School, engaged in the "inappropriate sexual conduct" with the student between October and December of last year, prosecutors said.

Faarbog teaches the JROTC program, according to the school's staff directory. The Antelope Valley Union High School District is not commenting.

He was arrested Wednesday at his home in Palmdale and is being held on $975,000 bail. His arraignment was postponed until Feb. 26.

If convicted on all all charges, Faaborg facing a maximum sentence of more than 14 years in state prison.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
palmdalelos angeles countyhigh schoolteacher arrestedsexual assault
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News