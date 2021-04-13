Palmdale hiker found safe after going missing in Angeles National Forest

A man from Palmdale who went missing while hiking in the Angeles National Forest has been found safe and is in good condition, according to authorities.

Rene Compean was found near the Chilao Campgrounds and was set to be airlifted to safety. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Compean will not need to be hospitalized.

Compean had sent a photo to a friend before becoming lost and search teams hoped avid hikers would be able to identify the location.

A caller reported the hiker missing at 6 p.m. Monday, saying his 45-year-old friend sent a text advising he was lost and his cellphone was dying.

The hiker's car was then found near the Buckhorn Campground and trailhead.

The photo Compean sent to his friend shows the hiker from the knees down with a canyon below. The legs are dirty, possibly from a wildfire burn area.

It's unclear if the photo helped with his rescue.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
