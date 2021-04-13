Photo may be clue in search for Palmdale hiker who went missing in Angeles National Forest

Rene Compean sent a photo to a friend before becoming lost and search teams hope avid hikers can identify the location.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has asked hikers with experience in the Mount Waterman area of the San Gabriel Mountains to help locate a missing hiker from Palmdale.Rene Compean sent a photo to a friend before becoming lost and search teams hope avid hikers can identify the location.A caller reported the hiker missing at 6 p.m. Monday, saying his 45-year-old friend sent a text advising he was lost and his cellphone was dying.The hiker's car was then found near the Buckhorn Campground and trailhead.The photo Compean sent to his friend shows the hiker from the knees down with a canyon below. The legs are dirty, possibly from a wildfire burn area.Anybody who recognizes the area in the picture is asked to contact the department by calling (818) 248-3464.