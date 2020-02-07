Body recovered after boat found empty at Lake Palmdale, officials say

By ABC7.com staff
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Search crews recovered a body Thursday after a boat was found empty in Lake Palmdale.

A body believed to be a 34-year-old man was recovered, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Responders began to search for a possible missing person after a boat was found empty Wednesday morning. Authorities also requested a dive team at the scene, officials said.

Divers and a helicopter crew canvassed the area but did not find anyone.


No additional information was immediately available.
