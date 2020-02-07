Body recovered after boat found empty at Lake Palmdale, officials say

Update: Lake Palmdale operation. #LASD sonar and dive operation has concluded. Missing boater has been recovered from the lake. Investigation continuing with @LACoroner. pic.twitter.com/okaNceRxQM — SEB (@SEBLASD) February 6, 2020

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Search crews recovered a body Thursday after a boat was found empty in Lake Palmdale.A body believed to be a 34-year-old man was recovered, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Responders began to search for a possible missing person after a boat was found empty Wednesday morning. Authorities also requested a dive team at the scene, officials said.Divers and a helicopter crew canvassed the area but did not find anyone.No additional information was immediately available.