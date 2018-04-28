Palmdale man arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash that killed 4-year-old son

A Palmdale man identified as 31-year-old Keith Zeldon Taylor is taken into custody on Saturday, April 28, 2018, following a fatal crash that left his young son dead.

By ABC7.com staff
CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KABC) --
A 31-year-old Palmdale man suspected of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol was arrested after causing a fatal crash in Kern County that left his 4-year-old son dead, police say.

Keith Zeldon Taylor, 31, was identified as a driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe that drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into an ambulance early Friday morning, according to the California City Police Department.

The collision caused the ambulance to spin and roll onto its side, and the impact totaled the passenger side of the Tahoe, which rolled off the highway, police said.

Police believe that the passenger in the Tahoe, Taylor's 4-year-old son, was ejected from the vehicle.

Several people stopped by the accident to render aid to the ambulance crew, Taylor and the boy, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Taylor was reported to have acted "strange" and fought with paramedics and firefighters while they tried to treat him, according to the police department.

Soon after, police said officers discovered alcoholic beverages, marijuana and a meth pipe in the car.

Taylor was booked into the Kern County Jail Saturday after being released from a local hospital.

He faces charges relating to the death of his son and the injuries to the ambulance crew.
