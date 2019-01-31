City officials in Palmdale are warning residents to stay away from light poles until they can fix some possible wiring issues.Residents are asked not to touch the poles while it's raining outside, and those with pets are urged to keep them away from the streetlight poles.Inspectors discovered wiring issues that could shock people and their animals if they come into contact.The city is conducting inspections of the poles to make sure they're safe. So far, 1,000 of the 13,000 possibly affected poles have been checked.Officials said the issue does not impact poles that also have traffic signals and crosswalk buttons.